(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero may be a familiar face to some. You might recognize him from events he helps put together in Youngstown or from reports we’ve done about those events.

Darrell Jones is the president of Youngstown United as One. From free gas to groceries to toy giveaways and car shows, Youngstown United As One has one goal — bringing people together in a positive way.

“Back in 2018, I was seeing myself going to a lot of funerals,” Jones said. “It really laid heavy on my heart for days, weeks, months, so I wanted to do something positive.”

During those weeks that turned into months, Jones prayed for direction. He asked God to answer his prayers and God told him to put a group together.

“I used social media. I asked five men and five women to help me bring a group together in a positive way,” Jones said.

The first event the group put together was a Father’s Day cookout at the pavilion in Wick Park where he served hot dogs to kids.

“Just to see their faces and that smile. That done something to me. It really hit me like this is my purpose. This is what I want to do,” Jones said.

Over the years, the organization has been recognized for what they’ve been doing. It’s a labor of love and even though Jones is president, he said every decision is a group decision.

“We come out of pocket and sometimes it hurts, but it’s not about receiving all the time. It’s about giving. That’s where the joy comes,” he said. “It made my life better. It just showed me a better Darrell. When I look in the mirror, I see a better Darrell. I see a giving Darrell. I see a caring Darrell. It’s not about me. It’s not about the group or us. It’s about what we can do for other people.”

If you’d like to support Youngstown United As One, you can reach out to Jones directly at 330-774-4655 or go to their Facebook Page, Youngstown United As One.

The group’s next event is a Father’s Day cookout at the pavilion at Wick Park with 14 pastors and their churches.