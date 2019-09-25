Hometown Hero gives disabled community chance to play golf in special league

Ron Shesko is an Army veteran, lifelong golfer and founder of Special Tees Golf League

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero helps bring golf to community members with disabilities.

It’s a league where people of all ages with disabilities can learn and enjoy the game. Shesko started the league nine years ago after getting in touch with different disability agencies in Mahoning and Portage counties.

“They brought the golfers out and I supply a coach for every one of them, up to 22 golfers at one time, so I had to have 22 coaches, 22 golf carts,” said Shesko.

Along with volunteer coaches, Ron also supplies clubs and other equipment that he and his wife Karen collected through donations.

Their close friend and owner of Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course in Lake Milton, Ron Birchak, gave the league a place to play.

“It’s great to have folks like Ron and Karen really going out of their way, taking time out of their day to just brighten somebody else’s day, so it’s an awesome thing,” Birchak said.

Players and volunteers with Special Tees Golf League get together every Monday throughout the summer to golf. Recently, they started branching out to other sports.

“We’ve graduated from golf to bocce and dart throwing, and Halloween parties and Christmas parties and it’s just a good time,” Shesko said.

Karen said her husband’s generosity goes even further than those he helps on the golf course.

“He’s willing to help anybody and everybody. If there’s anybody willing to give the shirt off their back, it’s Ron… We help with veterans programs at our American Legion. He’s done so much to help me with my American Legion auxiliary programs. Anything that comes along, Ron’s the guy to do it,” said Karen.

Ron said he couldn’t do what he does without the help of his wife and countless volunteers.