POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s hometown hero does so much for the community, you’d think he was retired — he’s not. Robert Shipskey has called Poland home his whole life. His passion for his community is evident.

“I’m involved with the Knights of Columbus and third source. I’m an usher and just try and help when anything comes up. I hope I have the reputation that if they need something done, feel free that they can call me,” Shipskey said.

Steve Bannon got to know Shipskey through working together on fundraisers for the Knights of Columbus church group.

“He brings the barrels for light up Poland, and he’s the guy who gets the wood for it. If we need something delivered, or collected, Bob’s always right there,” Bannon said.

If he looks familiar, he may have helped you to your seat at a concert.

“He does a lot of work with the community. He’s an usher down at Stambaugh, and he works with the Poland Historical Society,” Bannon said.

You may watch every week and see Hometown Hero and wonder why they do so many good things — Shipskey has an answer.

“Keep myself busy, meet new people, do something for the community. I was raised all my life here, so to give back. And there’s a lot going on in this town if you look for it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Shipskey and his fellow Knights loaded up their vehicles and brought donations down to East Palestine.