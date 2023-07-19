SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Hometown Hero is a woman and her team who help to find homes for wild mustangs.

Jenna Nelson runs Southington Mustang Academy along with her team. They have had close to 400 horses come through their farm in the last two years.

Nelson has a natural love of horses, specifically mustangs. She’s been training horses since 1997. She says she loves watching other people fall in love with these horses.

“We do our open house events, we’ll have people that come back over and over again,” Nelson says. “They bring their friends and they’re like, ‘Dang it, I wasn’t addicted to anything. And now I’ve got, you know, I’ve adopted five mustangs.'”

Not everyone shares this love. Nelson says mustangs have a negative stigma attached to them as being un-trainable.

“They’ve been marked historically as … unwanted,” Nelson says. “Actually, there’s like, in terms of calling them a ‘range rat.’ And I do, I get so offended.”

She pairs up with the Bureau of Land Management to help relocate wild mustangs. Mustangs have no natural predators, and a herd can double every three years if left alone in the wild. Her partnership with the bureau helps keep the wild mustang population under control.

Nelson says prior to 2008, when she trained her first mustang, she didn’t think they were good horses.

“Before I really handled them a lot myself, I didn’t know how trainable they are or how talented they are,” she said.

Now, mustangs are the only horses she will work with.

“They go from that fear to that leadership role in a partnership, and then they’ll do anything for you,” she says.

Nelson says she feels honored to be named a Hometown Hero.