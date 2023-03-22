WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — These are busy days for Pastor Andrew Pitts, running his Rock of Grace Church on Vine Avenue in Warren, keeping his free food Friday program going and sending relief supplies to East Palestine.

Pastor Andrew has built his congregation in this church over the past year — it’s always been a church in one form or another — built in 1895.

“We’re excited for our easter services coming up in April and really excited to be part of the community in Warren and making a positive difference,” Pitts said.

This is a very important part of Rock of Grace church. The interview took part in the basement — the kitchen area — where volunteers prepare food for up to 120 families, food they take to those families.

“When we bought the building recognizing it had a nice sized kitchen in it, it was something we could easily do to just kind of love people in a way that kinda had no strings attached,” Pitts said.

The church also has this center for children and children’s services on Sunday. The pastor’s wife, Monica, said the volunteers who serve down here are very important.

“About 40 … We try to rotate them through like twice monthly so they get two times the sit-in service and then two times to serve as well,” Monica Pitts said.

The church has sent its volunteers to East Palestine and they’re planning another big supply run soon.

“Water drop and more like dry goods, canned goods, nonperishables that people down there could benefit from,” Pitts said.

Teaching others, preaching to others and feeding others: the work of Pastor Andrew Pitts goes on.