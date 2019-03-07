Hometown Hero encourages at-risk kids all the way to graduation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Sometimes all you need to succeed is someone standing behind you, saying, "You can do this." That's what teacher Kate Smaldino does for her students no matter the situation, and it's why she's this week's Hometown Hero.

"I thought it was just going to be like a regular high school. I heard how they help but I didn't think it was going to be like how Miss Kate help," said Portia Alli, a student at Academy for Urban Scholars in Youngstown.

"Miss Kate" -- that's what her students call her. "My kids" -- what she calls them.

"I've just always had a passion for juveniles. It's always been my thing and even more, the at-risk juvenile," Kate said.

Those are her kids she's been working with for the past three years through The Red Zone, a community group in the Youngstown area. If they need help with homework, a ride, a meal -- she's there.

"Helping them fill out those college applications or seeing them get their own apartment," she said. "Just those things are so rewarding because you gave them that step that was like, 'I can do this. Miss Kate said I can do this.'"

It's her encouragement that gets the students at the Academy for Urban Scholars across the stage at graduation.

"I just always wanted to let them know that they can do whatever they want. That anything's possible. I just don't want them to have limitations on themselves."

Her students take notice. They're the ones who nominated her for 33 WYTV's Hometown Hero for all she's done.

"Checking on me when I'm not at school," Portia said. "A lot of people don't do that. Schools, they don't do that. So I just felt like she go beyond being a teacher."

"It's not all about the recognition but it also makes me feel so good that I made an impact in somebody's life that they felt that I was worthy of this because I feel privileged to be in their life," Kate said.