(WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero makes an impact in many states through her love of sports and empowering people. The people she helps might not be able to see what she’s doing, but they definitely can feel the love and one could argue that’s more important.

Founder of Envision Blind Sports Wendy Fagan has always wanted to work with people with disabilities, and she’s always been good at sports. It wasn’t until she got her master’s degree in adaptive physical education that she put the two together. But it didn’t come until she got some advice from a teacher.

“‘Try everything you can, then narrow your scope,'” Fagan said.

That advice landed her at a blind sports event.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, I like this population, this is kind of fun,'” she said.

One could say the rest is history. She ended up becoming a Paralympic coach in 1996 for the women’s international goalball team — a sport exclusively for the visually impaired.

“I think it was really that moment afterward that I realized I wanted to do something grassroots,” Fagan said. “I wanted to do something in my community. Partly because I wanted my family to be part of it, and all that international travel was crazy, running and it was kind of that spur of, ‘I think I’m going to do something local.'”

They moved back to Pennsylvania and started a camp called VIP Sports, added clinics and skiing, From there, it grew into the nonprofit Envision Blind Sports in 2017 — a week long camp for children ages 5 to 18 with varying degrees of blindness to play in all kinds of sports. But athletics aren’t the only benefit.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, you have the same eye condition I have,’ and, ‘You see like I see.’ ‘How do you manage this?’ ‘How do you work you phone?’ ‘How do you use technology?'” Fagan said. “They learn from each other, and they become better at just all types of things that are related to real world.”

Fagan said her favorite outcome is seeing how empowered camp attendees become through sports, but when it comes to skiing, it’s at a whole other level.

“It’s really freeing for them to be able to get down there,” Fagan said. “As they learn the mountain, you can use less verbal cues. Basically, you’re their eyes, but they can navigate that mountain on their own.”

Fagan credits the support of her family, the volunteers and all of its sponsors for making the camp and clinics possible.

“They’re the heroes, too,” she said. “I may have started it, but it’s the people that I’m surrounded with — every one of them — I’d be nothing without them.”

Those interested in helping Envision Blind Sports can do so at the nonprofit’s fourth annual Frank Barnes Memorial Golf Outing. It takes place Sept. 10 at Grove City Country Club. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration is also available online.