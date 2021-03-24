Hometown Hero embraces love of rescue animals

All About Pawz in Austintown is a group focused on helping with overcrowding in animal shelters

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit animal rescue is this week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.

All About Pawz in Austintown is a group focused on helping with overcrowding in animal shelters while finding forever homes for pups in need.

Nancy Logero has lead the non-profit rescue since 2015. Their work isn’t just local. They help animals from all over.

“I don’t know exactly how many dogs we have rescued at this point, but I think it has been thousands,” Logero said. “We’ve had dogs from Texas, Georgia, West Virginia. A lot from West Virginia. The South seems to be in need. They’re overcrowded.”

All animals that end up in their care are vetted, spayed and neutered. Many require medical attention for other health issues. They are also actively seeking a new space to expand their efforts.

“We’re not asking for a lot. Maybe a kitchen. Definitely a bathroom, and we want a yard. We have a fence that we would take with us so we can fence the yard,” Logero said.

Between animal care and facility expenses, funds are always tight, strained even further by pandemic hindrances on fundraising. Community support and also fundraising creativity has helped them get by.

Next up on their books, an Easter egg drop, where volunteers will “help” the easter bunny by setting up easter egg hunts in people’s yards.

“You fill out your name and your address, how many kids you have, how many eggs you want and if you have someone who is allergic to chocolate or someone who is allergic to strawberries, something like that, and you put that on there,” Logero said.

Challenges aside, their efforts continue. Logero said that’s a credit to the dedicated volunteers.

She says she wants to make clear that they are the true heroes in all of this, and she’s thankful to have so many by her side, working hard to make a difference for these furry companions.

“It is an amazing feeling. It really is. We miss them when they leave, but we are happy for them, too, and we get another one to take their place and start all over again,” Logero said.