YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In a mostly-empty room at the Elks Youth Center, about half a dozen kids create a drum beat that can likely be heard throughout the whole building.

It’s all under Paul Weston’s leadership. He’s run a youth drumline in Youngstown for decades.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids destroyed because they didn’t have anything to do,” Weston said.

Keeping kids on a good path has been his driving force for all these years, and he doesn’t have a lot of help doing it. He frequently picks kids up and drives them home from practice and purchases most of the equipment.

“If I have to do it, I’m going to do it,” Weston said.

RonCarlos Hilton isn’t in the drumline but has known Weston for years. He says Weston frequently gave him rides as a kid and that he is a pillar of the community.

“He’s truly one of them,” Hilton said.

Camerie Evans just graduated from Chaney High School. Many of the kids involved go to Youngstown City Schools. Evans is 19 and a leader in the drumline. He and other kids say the drumline has been a great outlet.

“Without that, I didn’t handle my anger. I tend to break things, my things, other forms of hard-to-hit surface instead of something that can actually be useful,” Evans said.

Evans says the trajectory of his life would have changed drastically without Weston’s program.

“Something instead of what the world has to offer on the ugly side because the world is full of uglies, and don’t nobody need to be stuck in the uglies when you got an outlet,” Evans said.