Hometown Hero does it all, meeting the community’s needs one job after another

(WYTV) – When we say this week’s Hometown Hero does it all, he really does it all — funeral director, firefighter, 4H Club leader — the list goes on and on.

It’s a labor of love for the community.

“I get a sense of satisfaction by just giving back to the community, and you know, doing things, so I really — I enjoy it,” said Sam Barnhouse.

Sam Barnhouse strives to make the community better, one event at a time.

He bounces all over Mahoning County, leading and volunteering several different groups. Just Monday, he wrapped up his 27th Canfield Fair.

Barnhouse has been serving as a 4H Club leader since 2013.

“It was a lot of fun. It was good, still getting used to the new building, getting used to that. It’s a big change,” he said.

On top of his duties in 4H, you can find Barnhouse fighting fires with the Berlin Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He’s written numerous grants for the department, helping them secure money for life-saving equipment like a LifePack.

The device is a cardiac monitor and defibrillator worth thousands of dollars. It was donate by University Hospitals.

Barnhouse is also a fire prevention officer. Right now, he’s working closely with Western Reserve Schools to educate students about fire safety.

“And we’re going to try and get a smoke trailer,” he said.

He’s also in charge of the fire department’s annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, raising money to send their volunteers to trainings and other certification classes.

This year it’ll be back at the fire station.

“We’re just going back to the basics, but we will allow people to sit inside and eat and open it up that way, but we’re not going to have a big lineup of things this year,” Barnhouse said.

He is also president of the Emily Waseman Foundation, heads up several local nonprofits and is one of the founders of the annual Race for Veterans.

He’s also a funeral director.

“I like to stay busy. I think I keep myself pretty busy. It feels good,” Barnhouse said.

As for being this week’s Hometown Hero, Barnhouse says it’s all a labor of love.

“I do it for the community and the kids, especially in 4H,” Barnhouse said. “You know, I could be careless if I’m recognized for what I do. I enjoy it. I like helping out and being involved in different things”