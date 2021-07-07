Hometown Hero distributes baggies of cash, toiletries for those in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a Youngstown woman who is doing good deeds for her community.

Brandy Colbert has been going all over Boardman and Youngstown, putting money in baggies at bus terminals, gas stations and car washes to help someone out that day — just because.

“I was taking a bunch of dollars, five dollar bills, taping them to the vacuums, taping them to the car washes, taping them to the actual gas pumps and letting people get their car washed and their gas for free because, with our economy right now, everybody needs a little bit of help,” Colbert said.

And that’s just where she started. Now, she is taking it even further with toiletry bags she’s going to be leaving at bus terminals and the rescue mission.

The bags consist of every day needs like deodorant, toothbrushes, tooth paste, razors and soap.

She says helping people out is her mission, and she’s not going to stop helping those in need.

“Basically just doing my part. That’s how I feel about it. I’m doing my part, and at the end of the day, I know that I helped somebody and you know that they are thinking about me, too, after the day’s over, and I hope I was able to help them,” Colbert said.

As for what’s next, well, she’s still working on it. But she would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported her and helped her out.

If anyone would like to donate or find out more, visit her Facebook page called Chain Reaction.