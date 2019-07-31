Hometown Hero dedicates time to Hubbard church and inspiring youth

When she is not at work, Bishop is usually volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is being considered a pillar of the Hubbard community.

During her day job, Martha Bishop helps preserve the history of Youngstown as an archivist for the Youngstown Historical Center of Labor and Industry.

When she is not at work, Bishop is usually volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

“Everybody that knows her loves her. She just has this very warm and welcoming spirit, and even if you don’t know her from church, you have to know her from something,” said Brittney Wolfe.

Bishop has been a part of Grace Lutheran for over 30 years. She’s currently the church treasurer and has served as the Bible School Coordinator, a council member and worked with multiple committees and organizations.

“Martha regularly comes up with ideas on how we can make church a better place, how we can serve the people around us and the Hubbard community and the broader world more effectively,” said Pastor Dirk van der Duim.

She is also known for her vast knowledge of the church’s history, policies and procedures.

Bishop has coordinated things like quilt-making for people around the world, collecting school supplies and organizing the church’s participation in the soup kitchen.

“Martha is like a spark plug here at Grace. She comes up with ideas, she gives a push and the love and some joy to help things happen here,” Pastor Dirk said.

She’s also heavily involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities, such as the Hubbard Robotics Team and the YSU equestrian club.

She says she wants to inspire younger generations.

“Any time and investment that we make in our youth and others is well worth the effort and pays great dividends down the road,” Bishop said.