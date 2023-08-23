HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero is someone who’s dedicated her life to helping others.

Brittni Sample works as the provider services manager at Creative Learning Workshop in Howland, helping people with disabilities be more accepted. There, she works with people with disabilities, and CLW gives them a safe place to go and jobs to do.

“I think that if we were not providing these services and other organizations weren’t providing these services, then we think about where would people with disabilities be?” Sample said.

Sample has been working in this field for over a decade — since she was 16 years old.

“I love helping people, and I want for them to have a good quality of life, make sure that they’re taken care of and that people are starting to accept them more,” she said.

Her dedication started with helping her sister, who has a disability. When 33 News spoke with Sample, her sister was helping sell Creative Learning Workshop shirts — called “abili-tees” — which are designed by the clients.

“Life is about helping other people. It’s about creating a world where everybody fits in. We have the ability to do it,” Sample said. “I think that we’re making progress there, but we’re not there yet. “

Sample also helps the clients with social media, like Instagram and TikTok, showcasing everything their clients get to do through the workshop’s programs.

“I just want to show people what we do and help our individuals be more involved with social media like everybody else is,” Sample said. “They have the want to do those things, and we want to make it happen for them.”