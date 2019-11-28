Hometown Hero crochets hats for Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s newborns

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s Hometown Hero crochets hats for babies at the Trumbull Region Medical Center.

Bonnie Hood has been crocheting since college and over the years it’s become a fun hobby for her.

“Every night I knit or crochet. It helps me unwind,” said Hood

After making blankets, booties and scarves for her family and friends, Hood wondered who else she could crochet for.

That thought took her back to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“My children were born here and they received hats when they were born, and I think I actually still have one,” Hood said.

She says she still remembers the feeling of when she saw her baby with a brand new hat.

“It made me feel that somebody cared and it was special, and like I said, I kept the hats for a long, long time,” she said.

So Bonnie got to knitting, making more than 100 hats to give to all the new babies at the hospital.

She hopes it will give all those new moms that same feeling she had.