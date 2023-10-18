EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) -This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to a group in Southern Columbiana County with aspirations of helping people as far as Pittsburgh.

Austin’s Army was founded in 2017. It’s a place people can turn to for mental health help whether they’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts.

Austin’s Army helps people from all walks of life from veterans struggling with PTSD to students dealing with bullying.

“I addressed some students from East Liverpool High School just the other day and like I told them if you need help get help,” said Tyler Green, Vice President of Austin’s Army. “Because I’d rather listen to your story face-to-face than hear your story from your eulogy and somebody else talking about you.”

The group will be holding an event called “Paint and Sip for a Cause.” It will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18, at the East Liverpool Area Community and Learning Center. Tickets are $40 and include painting supplies. Bring your own beverages, and be sure to register and pay by Nov. 11.

