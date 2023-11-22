YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Toney Jones received the 33 WYTV Hometown Hero award in 2019 for saving the lives of two girls at Northside Pool. Today, he’s a volunteer on the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department dive team.

Jones got called out to his first dive this past Halloween. Instead of a rescue, it was a recovery.

“The best thing that can come out of this is that you retrieve the missing person and bring them back to their families,’ Jones said.

Mitchell Sauerwein was his partner on the dive. He told Jones this would be much different than training.

“Absolutely, a lot different than training. It was my first time meeting Toney. First, we did introductions then pretty much gearing up and getting ready for that cold water,” Sauerwein said.

Water so murky you can’t see anything. Here’s how they make a recovery.

“We have a sonar that scans the pond or the lake or wherever a person is, and it will give an outline of where the person can be,” Sauerwein said.

Commander Robert Hovanec is inspired to see young people move into service.

“And most dive teams around the country, the numbers are relatively small because it takes a special person to do that,” Hovanec said.

Kevin Tarpley says there is a path young people can take to service and employment.

“With the scuba training, those young people who want to be welders, men or women, they go into underwater welding. Those who want to work here and give back to the 225,000 people that want to give back to the Mahoning Valley, they can join the dive team,” Tarpley said.

Jones’s mother, Shanelle Taylor, said Jones taught himself to swim and his giving nature started at a young age.

“At 16 years old, he said, ‘Mom, you know what? I’ll try this out.’ And he went for it,” Taylor said.

Toney Jones was, and still is, a 33 WYTV Hometown Hero.