Hometown Hero collects furniture to give to veterans facing housing crisis

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) - A Hermitage man is making it his mission to help local veterans.

Butch Blair is a veteran himself.

Almost five years ago, he decided to start helping vets facing a housing crisis.

"A guy would call me... He's sleeping on the floor in a sleeping bag. I give him a couch and he says, 'Well, at least I have a soft place to sleep now,'" Blair said.

He collects furniture, beds, clothing and appliances and gives it away for free to anyone who needs it.

Currently, Blair has three storage spaces at Hermitage Self-Storage full of items he'll give away.

"There's not enough of that going on today. Everybody is out to make a dollar. Not me. I'd rather help people try to get back on their feet," he said.

Blair went from helping just veterans to now anyone who needs assistance.

You can contact him by phone at 724-877-1212.