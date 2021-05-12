Hometown Hero co-founded organization to pay for sight-saving eye procedures

Over dinner with a friend, she co-founded Sight for All United in 2015

(WYTV) – Most of our Hometown Heroes have a vision, but this week’s hero helps with those that can’t afford to care for their vision.

Dr. Sergil Erzurum has had many professional accomplishments.

“She was the first pediatric ophthalmologist in the area and the first female partner at Eye Care Associates. She has been recognized around the world by the Essilor [Vision] Foundation,” said Stephanie Champlin, director of community relations at Eye Care Associates.

Over dinner with a friend, she co-founded Sight for All United in 2015. Its mission is to help pay for sight-saving eye procedures.

The vision expanded to school children who weren’t getting the glasses they needed.

“In 2016, we started our Youngstown Inner City School program, along with Liberty School program, along with the United Way in the Youngstown area,” Erzurum said.

Dr. Erzurum reached out to look for partners.

“Classic Optical Laboratories on Belmont Avenue, Sight for All United couldn’t get a single pair of glasses made for any of our students without them. We have a national and international partner in the Essilor Vision Foundation. They provide all the lenses for our students at no cost,” Erzurum said.

With an expanded home office in Struthers, the Sight for All United team is working to streamline the process for schools and adults to seek assistance.

“We could not have achieved that space if it wasn’t for two foundations: the Cafaro Foundation and the J. Ford Crandall Foundation,” Erzurum said.

Dr. Erzurum said she couldn’t do it without her staff and board members.

“Well, I have to thank my co-founder, Karen Segesto, she’s with PNC Bank. Without her, Sight for All United never would have breathed a breath of air. Dominic Mancini, Luann James, Bob Foster, Without three of them running all the behind-the-scenes events, we couldn’t do it,” she said.