YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Youngstown State University. She lives in Boardman and is in her fifth year as an early childhood education student dual majoring in special education.

On top of her studies and student teaching, Taylor Phillips was also this year’s executive director of Guinathon, an eight-hour dance marathon at YSU that raises money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. It’s something that she’s been involved with each year and is close to her heart.

This year’s Guinathon was the most successful yet bringing in a six-year high of $72,253.18.

Phillips heard about Guinathon at an organization fair at YSU. From there it was a five-year journey that took her from participant as a freshman to executive director in her fifth year.

“I started participating and once I kind of saw what it was all about, I wanted to have a bigger role and I climbed my way up the ladder to my fifth year,” she said.

What it’s all about is making a positive impact and seeing that impact at the main event has been Phillips’ favorite part of Guinathon each year, no matter what her role.

“Actually holding up that final number and getting to see it at the same time as everybody else that helped make the impact is super cool. It’s always way more than you think you can accomplish,” Phillips said.

She’s accomplished a lot in five years, and now the executive director baton has been passed on, but the impact from her work will be felt for a while, which is why she’s this week’s Hometown Hero.

“Being a full-time student, working and student teaching is a lot for anybody, but I’ve always done that out of the goodness of my heart never expecting any recognition. I love what I do. I love the families that I’ve met. I love the people I’ve met along the way, so to be recognized is super cool,” Phillips said.

Phillps encourages people to join Guinathon because the money it raises helps people locally and it gives people a feeling of community on campus.

“It helps people that might not be the ones you bump into at the grocery store. They might be your neighbors. They might be some of your students if you’re a teacher or the kids that you see out on the street playing. Those are the kids that are getting impacted by those dollars,” Phillips said.