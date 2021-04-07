Hometown Hero: Cancer wellness center co-founder shares message of togetherness, hope

Carol Apinis, along with several others, founded the Yellow Brick Place six years ago

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero survived breast cancer 20 years ago and now takes that experience and uses it to help others.

You can follow the “Yellow Brick Road” to the Yellow Brick Place on Youngstown-Canfield Road in Cornersburg.

That’s where you’ll meet our Hometown Hero, Carol Apinis. She, along with several others, founded this cancer wellness center six years ago.

“In our area, we have so much medical support, wonderful medical support, but cancer touches every aspect of your life. So we’re there for the other aspects of your life,” Apinis said.

The Yellow Brick Place cares for a woman’s needs: skin care, makeup, even wigs.

Apinis says she has had women come in, try a wig on and burst into tears — they have their lives back again.

“My problems are nothing compared to what they’re going through and to be there to help them through their journey, that’s our mission here,” volunteer Beth Keating said.

Volunteer Steve Burbrink is a prostate cancer survivor who brings his group to the Yellow Brick Place.

“I tell them that they gotta be positive, that’s the number one thing when you’re going through these treatments. Be positive, have a sense of humor, you gotta laugh a little bit and have a little bit of faith,” Burbrink said.

The Yellow Brick Place has a fundraiser going on right now. Call 234-228-9550 to buy Tax Day Raffle tickets that will be drawn on Thursday, April 15, the original tax day.