Hometown Hero calls decades of work at Trumbull County Fairgrounds a ‘labor of love’

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero has been a familiar face around the Trumbull County Fairgrounds for years.

He’s spent 28 years as director of the fair board and has been involved for the last 35 years. Bud Rogers wears many hats when it comes to the fair. If it needs done – he’s the go-to guy.

“I try to do everything I can to help everybody. You can’t do everything, but you try,” Rogers said.

Rogers came up with several beloved events like the school bus and auto races. He also designed handicapped areas for vehicles at a number of entrances into the fairgrounds.

He said the comeback from COVID-19 has been better than expected.

“We had a lot of detours thrown at us with the rain about everyday at the fair… a lot of parents and volunteers helped us pull through it and I think it was a pretty good week,” Rogers said.

There were about 45,000 people in paid attendance.

“It was just nice to see all the people – fair families, fair vendors, the ride people – people you only see at the fair, you won’t see them the rest of the year but you’ll see them at the fair and it’s so nice to see them and everybody seemed to be glad to be out and in very good moods,” Rogers said.

But he said it’s a labor of love he’s always happy to do. He even helps with the ride inspections.

“To make sure they fit our credentials and then the state of Ohio comes in and does theirs and we work very close all of our vendors and just make it happen,” Rogers said.

Rogers isn’t just a familiar face around the fairgrounds – you’ve also probably seen him riding around town in his truck.

Bud’s Towing has been around for over 40 years. He’s always ready to run out on a call to help people stuck in any situation. Whether they broke down, got a flat or locked themselves out of their car – his employees do the same for him.

“It’s like a family business. We use our trucks to haul stuff for the fair, we haul stuff to get repaired for the fair, all of our volunteers here at the garage help fix things for the fair. It’s kinda like a big conjunction between all of us,” Rogers said.

As for being this week’s Hometown Hero – he said there’s no way he could take all the credit.

“I think it’s for everybody, not just for me,” Roger said.