Hometown Hero brings princesses and heroes to life

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is making kids’ fairytales and superhero dreams come true one party at a time.

YSU freshman Annabelle Himes is spreading magic and giving back to the community. Himes and her employees don’t just dress up and attend parties and events. With a little magic, they make superheroes and princesses come to life.

“I started Heroes and Tiaras when I was 16, so two years ago. It started off as just something fun with my friends, and we would go to kids’ birthday parties. Then a year ago, it turned into my full-time job,” Himes said.

They’re also very involved in the community, giving back to a number of organizations.

“We donate to the Rescue Mission, Miss Dana’s Diamonds, Trunk or Treat for Autism, the Buddy Walk, and we also volunteer and go see cancer patients, Angels for Animals. So, by booking a party through Heroes and Tiaras, you are not only helping a small business, but you are also helping us give back to the community,” Himes said.

Things were going well until COVID-19 hit. Himes said she couldn’t just watch her business go down the drain, so she and her crew shifted focus. They started doing character video chats and yard parties, keeping the magic alive.

“It was hard, especially the yard visits because they just wanted to run and hug and you know, we couldn’t,” she said.

In addition to the charities Himes mentioned, proceeds from her events go to help her cousin, Kristin Fox, who recently lost both her arms and legs due to complications from the flu.

Himes says business has slowly but surely started to pick up. She looks forward to continuing to give back to the community.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all. Thank you so much. I am honored.”

Himes is from Canfield and is studying speech pathology at Youngstown State University.