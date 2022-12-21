(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is the Latessa-Quade family. They own a house in Boardman across from Rulli Brothers on South Avenue.

Every year, they extravagantly decorate their house for Christmas. One year, someone even stole money from their donation box, but they still keep decorating to brighten people’s spirits. The mastermind behind the decorating is a teenager.

When Jacob Latessa was 12 years old, he started the tradition of decking out his yard with lights.

“I think that it’s really inspiring that he does this and that kids can come to see it and adults, too, because it makes them happy,” said Autumn Simones, a family friend.

Every year, the display grows. Jacob starts decorating in mid-October.

“With everything out here, there’s probably 1,000 things out here with the porch, the backyard and the neighbor’s yard,” Latessa said. “It got to be so much stuff we had an electrician come out and they did an estimate on our power box. They said it’s alright now, but if you add anything else, you want to be careful because something could blow up. Next year, we’re going to have another power box put in.”

All so the community can drive through for a little holiday sparkle.