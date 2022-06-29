(WYTV) — For the people of Youngstown hungry for fresh food, remember the Aisle One Mobile Market? Check it out on social media. Daybreak’s Len Rome profiles the woman in the driver’s seat, Kimberly Johnson, as this week’s Hometown Hero.

On Market Street, close to downtown Youngstown, is the headquarters for Johnson’s Aisle One Mobile Market. She takes her truck across Youngstown, selling fresh food to people who have little access to it.

“You know when you see a need, to meet a need is gratifying. It’s extremely gratifying, absolutely,” said Johnson.

Johnson has two daughters working for her: Ursuline graduates Jasmine and Xavia King, who has a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“I really appreciate and look up to her, her starting her endeavor and encouraged me to start my own, so I have no problem working with my mom,” said Xavia.

Jonhson buys her food from her suppliers, like the Amish Market, and sells it to her customers all over the city and she knows her customers.

“I know Trudi needs white grapes and brown rice at International Towers. I know that out in Lowellville they would like a case of greens,” said Johnson. “I have new people on my phone, new places they’d like to see me come all the time.”

Look for Johnson’s Aisle One Mobile Market trailer all over the city this summer, and perhaps soon a second trailer as well, making this corner of the Mahoning Valley a little less of a food desert.