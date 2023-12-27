HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s 33 WYTV Hometown Hero is a man who has fought adversity while keeping his passion.

Jeff Melnick is a Hubbard native. He’s been drag racing for 15 years, winning a race in April. But he started noticing his face going numb at night, thinking it was a tooth issue.

“I went to see two dentists, and they both couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me,” Melnick said.

After seeing multiple medical professionals, they couldn’t figure out why his face would go numb at night. Finally, his wife took him to the emergency room, and they found out he had spinal cancer.

“And I was like are you sure? I couldn’t believe it. It was like a stunned moment,” Melnick said.

Initially, it was unclear how bad the cancer was. Melnick went on to perform at his next race, which he won. Finally, sometime later, he got his answer on his cancer.

“It turned out it was Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that was treatable. It was stage 4 cancer, which is pretty severe,” Melnick said.

From his blood to his lymph nodes to the femurs, hips, spine, ribs, shoulders, arm, neck and jaw. Melnick would go under aggressive chemotherapy. Six treatments with threes weeks in between.

But that wasn’t stopping him from his passion.

“I would schedule chemo around the races. I would get my chemo this week, then I get a week and a half to recover, then we’ll go racing. As soon as I get back, I’ll get my next chemo,” Melnick explained.

This would last him all season — winning the world championship and winning the gift of life. Not just for the joy of racing, but the joy of being a husband and father.

“I had a pet scan, and they said the pet scan was 100% normal, and you’re 100% cancer-free,” Melnick said. ” I didn’t want to let cancer stop me from doing anything. I coached my son’s baseball team. I coached my daughter’s softball team. I was head coach of a soccer team.”

