AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many high schoolers take on volunteering for graduation requirements and college applications, but one Austintown Fitch senior has dedicated over 150 hours to helping her community.

This week’s Hometown Hero started volunteering through a youth leadership conference her sophomore year and hasn’t stopped.

“It was a no brainer that I work for as many hours as I can. Not for me, but for everyone in the community who needs it,” said Kara Pirone, an Austintown Fitch senior.

Kara Pirone is finishing up her senior year at Austintown Fitch High School, but when she’s not in class, she’s dedicating hours to serving her community. Over 150 this year, which is almost a week straight.

Austintown schools honored her with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her work. She’s worked with the rotary, as a camp counselor, and done roadside cleanu, but says she learned the most as an aide for a fourth-grade class at her church.

“I think you can learn so much just from little kids and just what this future generation is all about. You know, always these are our future leaders as well as my my class. And I just can’t wait to see what happens with their futures,” said Pirone.

Pirone will attend Ohio State in the fall but says volunteering has taught her skills she’ll carry through her life. She plans to come back and teach in the area after college.

“I definitely want to still help others, still serve and give back to the community. It’s always been a huge part of who I am and I expect that to continue,” said Pirone.

Pirone also credits the rest of her graduating class for the impact they’ve made on the Austintown community, too.

“Our class is really big on helping others and being there for one another. So not just me and what I have done. My whole class makes an impact,” said Pirone.