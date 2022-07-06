BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jennifer Dailey, of Boardman, is a member of the Little Steel Roller Derby team, but don’t let the rough exterior fool you, she wilts at the sight of an animal in distress. That’s why she partnered up with a famous face in the Valley for one of the team’s biggest fundraisers.

“We were able to partner up with Boom Boom Mancini, and we were able to raise a whole lot of money and food for Animal Charity,” Dailey said.

Christine Featsent plays on the derby team with Jennifer and nominated her for WYTV’s Hometown Hero.

“She keeps her schedule full, and I don’t think a day goes by where she is not helping a furry friend or another human being,” Featsent said. “She has not only impacted my life but been a huge part of our team.”

Dailey put together an annual spaghetti dinner for a teammate with breast cancer, and her team showed up big when kids were in need.

“I was a teacher at the Opportunity School in Lisbon. We had this old fence where the kids were able to go out and play in that backyard there, but the fence was real old. My team actually came out and collected money so we could repair and stain the fence,” Dailey said.

She told her kids you can do a little, even if you don’t have a lot. And she coaches kids in the sport she loves.

“Love those kids! You’re getting kids from all different backgrounds, all different interests, all genders ages 7 to 17. You’re bringing them all together to teach them how to play a sport. We went from being a rag-tag team at the beginning of the season and we ended up finishing in fourth place in the Northeast Region.”

