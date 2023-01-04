GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) — Musicians are a tight-knit group, and this Girard man is proof. He’s not only a guitar hero — he’s also this week’s Hometown Hero.

Mike Kermec loves music and jamming with his band.

“We don’t actually have a name for the band. We just call it ‘Mike Night’ when we go out because we have so many different musicians, local singers that will come up and play with us,” Kermec says.

Kermec came up with the idea of performing and raising money for local charities. He called it Mike Nights and recruited some friends.

“He has a big heart and he does do a lot for a lot of people,” says bandmate Scott Austalosh. “When he put together this project and he told me what he was going to do with it, I instantly said, ‘Yeah, count me in.'”

Charities include Voices of Autism and many more.

Kermec is helping other musicians as well.

“He always finds a way to give us a little bit of a boost, and make sure people know who we are and what we do — but then also finds a way to give back to his community,” says Susie Prosser, who nominated Kermec as a Hometown Hero.

A few years back, Kermec had an idea to honor local musicians.

“He called me up and said he had this idea to do an award show for Youngstown and all the musicians that were involved. And he had an idea about getting left end back together. He met with them and they were all on board, and that was the start of that and it was a huge success,” says Austalosh.

“I owe this to all the musicians that actually come out and help me, too. They donated their time,” Kermec says. “Even the people at the schools that help these families out, they’ve all been a part of it, too.”

You can see Mike Night perform Feb. 18 at Crickets Bar and Grille on the South Side of Youngstown.