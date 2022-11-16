HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Trumbull County. A student at Hubbard High School has a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs.

Sophomore Isabella Williams smiled from ear to ear as we handed her the Hometown Hero award. She’s most known for her work with those with special needs.

“I feel like kids with autism, Down syndrome and everything, they see life so beautiful and some people forget about it. They don’t… they put it aside because they think they can’t do anything. But they can do so much if anybody just looks at them and sees how great they… just how great they are,” she said.

Isabella said her cousin Christoph Rhoads is a big inspiration to her. Rhoads attends Potential Development.

“Within the past year, me and him have gotten extremely close. He’s one of my favorite people in the whole wide world,” she said.

When she’s not volunteering, Isabella likes to play basketball and softball, she’s involved in pep club, the band and much more.

Olivia Williams looks up to her older sister.

“She does way too much and it’s like, she always does things and it’s like so nice because it helps me wanna do more,” Olivia said.

Isabella has big plans as we head into 2023. She’s planning a charity basketball game between Hubbard High School and Potential Development. All with her cousin in mind.

“It makes them happy just doing things that we all do. Like, I play basketball and I wanna play more games over the season, and he does too. So just like, one game at a time, we’ll just make them happier,” Isabella said.

The game is set for Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.