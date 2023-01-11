(WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero is a woman offering welcome arms to those who are new to the Valley.

Jorine Stone, a nurse, is president of a group called the Newcomers Club, and for those running a nonprofit group, she is ready with a helping hand.

The Newcomers Club welcomes newcomers to the area. Its members also meet several times a year in private homes, social clubs and restaurants to pick a charity to help.

“We get different facts about the different organizations, and then we vote and determine how much money we have extra that we can donate and where we think the money will be utilized best,” Stone said.

2022 was an active year for the Newcomers Club. Its members collected toys for Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, contributed canned goods to Our Community Kitchen in downtown Youngstown and offered humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“I think all of us admire the fact that they have put up such a fight, and I don’t know how many people in our government would be willing to stay in the middle of a war,” Stone said.

“It’s giving back to the community, I truly believe in that,” all the organizations I’m with, it’s giving back,” said John Ball, member of the Newcomers Club.

The group raises money any way it can, through its dues, raffles and contributions. It meets again at the end of January to pick a charity for this year — maybe more than one.