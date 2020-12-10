Group of kids earns Hometown Hero award by volunteering throughout community

The Boo Squad has been around for five years

(WYTV) – Our Hometown Heroes this week are a group of kids who are making a difference in our community, one mission at a time.

The Boo Squad has been around for five years. Their founder puts compassion and understanding above all else, teaching the kids this message each time they volunteer.

“I’m so surprised, I’m going to cry. This year has been hard on everyone,” said Boo Squad founder Heather Hrina-Medvec.

COVID-19 has changed a lot and also put some things into perspective. More people than ever before are in need of help.

Among the many volunteer groups in the Valley doing their part is the Boo Squad.

“It makes you feel so good in a time when you feel so helpless,” Hrina-Medvec said.

This group has been completing missions, as they call them, for the last five years. The kids are mostly ages 7 to 13.

“But we really try to make it doable for any age range just to get that feeling of making someone else’s day, making them smile and volunteering in the community,” Hrina-Medvec said.

Right now, they have about 50 members, growing all the time, helping more families.

“Five years ago when I started this, I never anticipated it getting this big and helping as many people as it has,” Hrina-Medvec said.

Over Thanksgiving alone, the Boo Squad fed 210 families. It’s their most important mission of the year and this time around it was the biggest one yet!

“To feed that many families for Thanksgiving, it was a beautiful thing and it put a lot of smiles on people’s faces so I’m glad that we did,” Hrina-Medvec said.

A lot of the kids were worried they wouldn’t be able to give back like they normally do this time of year because of the pandemic.

“It’s sad for them because their world’s changed so we try to find things to keep it as normal as possible for them to still keep them moving and keep them going,” Hrina-Medvec said.

Lucky for this group, their leaders already have big plans for next year.

“It’s very much an honor and I’m excited to share this with them,” Hrina-Medvec said.