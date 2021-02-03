Girl Scouts in McDonald work hard to be Hometown Heroes

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – In the Village of McDonald, the Scouts are serving the community year-round.

Jaclyn Kuntz and Jenna Evans are both educators. When they decided to head up the Girl Scout troop for their daughters, the teachers became the students.

“We are blessed with an excellent, dynamic group of girls that want to leave their impact on the world, and their moms are pretty awesome, too,’ Kuntz said.

Roz Gadd was so impressed with this troop, she reached out to nominate the two leaders.

“I was amazed at the projects this group was undertaking, partnering with the community. They partnered with the Methodist Church, the school, and the village,” Gadd said.

The pandemic didn’t slow them down. Once again, they let the girls lead the way.

“They are helping in many ways, including sock drives. Any way they can make the world a better place. So much so, that they were recognized by receiving the Presidential Award for the last five years,” Kuntz said.

And look for another community-wide Easter Egg hunt this Spring.

“Ranging from toddlers all the way up to high school age. It’s fun for the girls to get together and fill those eggs, and it’s fun to come out and see each other,” Evans said.

Ava Kuntz has been a scout since the third grade, and she’s learned a lot.

“To be a Girl Scout is to show compassion towards fellow Girl Scouts and your community and try to lift them up as much as you can in your life,” she said.

And don’t worry, they still bring the cookies!

“Everyone could order cookies online and place their order, and we don’t even have to handle them if they want them shipped to their home,” Evans said.

Jaclyn Kuntz and Jenna Evans, this week’s Hometown Heroes!