Austintown church congregation named Hometown Heroes for community service

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown church has set an example in reaching out to the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Members of the West Austintown First United Methodist Church have stepped up their community outreach efforts since the COVID-19 outbreak reached the Valley. They have expanded their monthly community dinner into a weekly drive-thru meal giveaway.

It’s all to help those who are less fortunate.

“Mainly because of the lack of food in the stores and just trying to provide people who do not have money and do not have transportation a good and hot meal,” said Pastor Jeffery Harrison.

From meal giveaways to giving Easter baskets to children, the church is hoping their efforts make their part of the Valley a better place.

“Showing love and help and support to all those in a time where we have more or less been stricken by fear and that we can overcome evil and overcome bad by doing good,” Pastor Harrison said.

Pastor Harrison believes his congregation can be example for others to follow.

“This is a great way that we can continuously show what we are striving to do, and moving on to perfection is that we are striving always to be that beautiful church,” he said.

Pastor Harrison also said members of his congregation deserve most of the credit for the hard work they’ve all done in giving back to the community.

“It’s a great honor to be singled out as a Hometown Hero, but I can’t receive this glory on my own. All the glory is to the parishioners who live this out and most of all, to God,” he said.