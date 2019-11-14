After retiring from nursing, Hometown Hero still helps others through volunteering

Roxanne Kubala spends two days a week at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and two more at Angels for Animals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero spends time in her well-earned retirement volunteering at Angels for Animals and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry — all while fighting through physical handicaps to keep giving back to her community.

Roxanne Kubala retired after 34 years as a nurse on the night shift at the Youngstown Development Center.

But, her desire to serve and help others is as strong as ever.

She spends two days at St. Vincent de Paul and two more days at Angels for Animals.

“It’s great, I love this place. I love volunteering as much as I can and I love the animals,” Kubala said.

Diane Less, founder of Angels for Animals, knows how much Kubala sacrifices to help out at the shelter.

“She has a real hard time walking and she still gets out and does it. She comes out here twice a week and does it faithfully on Tuesday and Saturday, our busiest days,” Less said.

Less has always been impressed by Kubala’s dedication and love for others.

“She’s so thoughtful and she works so hard for people and animals. It’s a marvelous thing,” Less said.

“I like helping people, that’s the biggest thing, and I like helping pets too, and animals. That’s the thing that drives me to volunteering,” Kubala said.

Kubala never expected to receive awards but is happy to know that others appreciate her work.

“I think it’s a wonderful honor. I’m very, very pleased to receive it, and humbled,” Kubala said.