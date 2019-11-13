Len Rome’s Local Health: Viruses to look out for during fall season

The flu is especially dangerous because it can lead to pneumonia

(WYTV) – It’s pretty common for kids to come home from school with a cough or runny nose.

With so many viruses out there in the fall, it can be tough to narrow down which ones to worry about.

You’ve got the flu, colds and another contagious virus called the croup.

“We’re right now in the croup season. So, the fall is croup time… When you hear that barky cough, that’s when you start saying, ‘Yeah, it’s probably the croup.’ Are you contagious? You’re darn right you’re contagious,” said Dr. Frank Esper from the Cleveland Clinic. “Make sure that if you have that barky cough that you stay home.”

If you have to name the worst virus, pick the flu. It’s especially dangerous because it can lead to pneumonia, a lung infection that puts one million people in the hospital each year.