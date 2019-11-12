Len Rome’s Local Health: Pain-reducing alternatives to opioid medications

Opioids after a c-section can cause drowsiness, dizziness and nausea

(WYTV) – Whether it’s overcoming the pain of a wisdom tooth coming out or the pain of a c-section birth, we usually use opioid medications.

However, is there a better option? Doctors are finding new ways to reduce pain.

How about acetaminophen, which is Tylenol, and ibuprofen rotated every three hours?

“If you’re very sleepy or sedated, we find that, a lot of times, we can’t even necessarily leave the baby in the room because the mother’s got to be awake and alert,” said Dr. Eric Chiang from the Cleveland Clinic.

Giving moms a choice about taking opioids is a new practice at the Cleveland Clinic, and data shows many women prefer to avoid the opioids.

Doctors are reducing the number of opioid pills new moms take home from 25 to five pills.