Len Rome’s Local Health: Limiting screen time for preschoolers

(WYTV) – Specialists are warning parents against letting their young children have too much screen time.

The parents of preschoolers may face a challenge keeping their kids from watching screens all day long.

The kids use the screens to manage boredom. Keep in mind, though, the screen does not interact like a human being, so your kids are missing out on important skills.

“Being able to interact with and learn the skills associated with talking to other children, initiating play with other children and engaged in cooperative play with other children is absolutely essential,” said Dr. Michael Manos from the Cleveland Clinic.

By the age of five, children who spent two hours or more per day looking at screens were almost eight times more likely to show signs of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder than those who watched screens for 30 minutes or less each day.

We cannot tell yet if too much screen time can cause ADHD.

Parents should watch videos with their children and help them build important skills.