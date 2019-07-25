Len Rome’s Local Health: Doctors warn against homemade e-cigarettes

If an e-cigarette device becomes too wet or damaged, the safest thing to do is throw it away

(WYTV) – There is a new warning for e-cigarettes, but it’s not about what they contain.

Some are flammable.

The American Academy of Dermatology sees e-cigarettes as fire hazards next to your body, especially when they’re handmade.

Dr. Baruch Fertel, of the Cleveland Clinic, said the device is made by businesses with safety requirements in mind.

“It’s important that people not try to go and construct their own device or use their own battery that’s leftover from a laptop, or from a phone, or something else. It’s important that they use the ones that the manufacturer creates, specifically for this purpose, and that have appropriate safety features.”

In the past two years, 2,000 people have gone to emergency rooms with burns from e-cigarettes. They may not have used batteries approved for these cigarettes. The battery could’ve also hit something and caused a short circuit.

