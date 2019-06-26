Len Rome’s Local Health: Can stress lead to diabetes?

(WYTV) – Maybe you don’t lift things at work physically, but something may be emotionally heavy. This may leave you mentally drained afterward.

Dr. Vouyiouklis Kellis, of the Cleveland Clinic, said this may leave you at a higher risk of developing type-two diabetes.

This is why it’s important to find ways to relieve stress.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time or work. A lot of times, people say, ‘I don’t have time to exercise,’ but doing something as simple as a five-minute meditation — even between your morning and afternoon session, your lunch break at work, or just right before you go to bed –- can make a real big difference in reducing the amount of stress in a given day,” Kellis said.

Kellis said stress increases the levels of the hormone, cortisol. When that happens, more glucose travels from the liver into the bloodstream, which over time, can cause a person to develop insulin-resistance and lead to type-two diabetes.

Kellis said whether you have a predisposition for diabetes, if you’re stressed out, it’s important to find some way to decompress that works for you.