Len Rome’s Local Health: Adding nuts to your diet to reduce weight gain

(WYTV) – Some of us will eat our way through the Christmas season, while others will at least try to avoid packing on extra pounds this month.

If that’s you, one way to avoid putting on extra weight is to help yourself to the holiday nut bowl.

Dietitians say adding the right amount of nuts to your diet can be beneficial.

“When people were increasing their nut consumption by what they said was half a serving, which boils down to a tablespoon and a half of peanuts–raw peanuts– or two tablespoons of walnuts, a tree nut option, they were associated with less long-term weight gain,” said Ryanne Lachman from the Cleveland Clinic.

Nuts are good, but eating nut butters did not have the same protective effect against weight gain.

When we eat whole nuts, they take longer to chew and this can slow us down and make us feel fuller sooner.

Add nuts to salads. Try chopped walnuts or sliced almonds, or add them to cooked dishes, such as green beans.

Stick to two handfuls of nuts each day. The healthiest way to enjoy them is in their raw form, with no added sugar or salt.