Do you take fish oil capsules for heart health? Ask your doctor about Vascepa

(WYTV) – Do you take omega-3 fish oil capsules for heart health? The American Heart Association does not recommend that anyone take the over the counter supplement.

“They’re not regulated by the FDA, you don’t know what you’re getting,” said Dr. Denise Bobovnik.

Bobovnik said an FDA-approved medication called Vascepa has been around for years for people with triglycerides greater than 500.

The new indication, however, is in people with triglycerides between 150 and 500, who already have heart disease or diabetes, already on a maximum statin and have two other risk factors.

“When adding this medicine to this group of patients, remarkable decrease in their cardiovascular disease progression and death, 25%,” she said.

