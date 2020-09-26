Village of Lordstown among first local communities to cancel Trick or Treat

Village Council decided to cancel it for the year due to recommendations from the CDC

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Village is among the first local communities to cancel Trick-or-Treating this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC released its recommendations for Trick-or-Treating this year during a pandemic. Those recommendations warned against door-to-door Trick-or-Treating.

The village council made their decision during their latest meeting, which was before the CDC released it’s guidelines. They have followed CDC guidelines throughout the pandemic, and decided to stick with their decision to cancel.

Ohio’s recommendations differ slightly. While the Ohio Department of Health said hayrides and haunted houses should be avoided, it offered suggestions for socially-distanced Trick-or-Treating options.

“We have a lot of senior citizens here, not many people may even want to open their doors,” said Mayor Arno Hill. “Myself and Council erred on the side of caution.”

Council President Ron Radtka agreed with Mayor Hill and said they have to look out for trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy.

“We have to look out for not only the children that could be exposed, which they’re not at as high of a risk as the adults, especially adults with underlying conditions, but also like the mayor stated, we also care about possible exposure to the elderly or the adults that are out passing out candy,” said Radtka.

“Nobody wants to cancel trick-or-treating, but when CDC came out with the guidelines after our council meeting, granted they may vary a little bit from the state of Ohio,” said Hill. “Even though kids or parents would consider wearing masks a lot of people do not want to put themselves in the position of answering the door…we’ve had a pretty lousy year with COVID and everything so we just didn’t want to take a chance and err on the side of caution.”

He also posed the question that is people don’t want to answer their door, how successful would trick-or-treating be?

Some local communities are going forward with Trick or Treat as planned while others have drive-thru options. Some are waiting to announce their decisions.