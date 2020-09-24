LIVE NOW /
Only 3 communities so far have agreed to drive-thru trick-or-treating hosted by WRPA

Halloween

They are Girard, McDonald and Coitsville Township

Credit: Catherine Delahaye/Digital Vision/Getty Images

(WYTV) – The Western Reserve Port Authority approached 57 communities about using CARES Act money to buy candy and host drive-thru trick-or-treating, but only three have said yes so far.

They are Girard, McDonald and Coitsville Township. They will be held on Halloween from 5-7 p.m.

Girard will hold its drive-thru in the parking lot across from city hall.

We don’t know yet where the others will be held.

Youngstown and Warren still have not decided on trick-or-treating.

Niles will make a decision on Oct. 1.

