Halloween Trick or Treat times 2019

Are we missing something? Click here to submit a Trick or Treat time.

This list will be updated as more communities set their times.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

East Liverpool: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.

East Palestine: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m. (parade to follow at 7:30 p.m.)

New Waterford: Oct. 26, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Perry Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Salem: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Washington Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beaver Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Boardman: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Campbell: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Canfield: Oct.31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Jackson Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Lake Milton: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

New Middletown: Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m.

Sebring: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. (parade to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

Springfield: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Bazetta Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Champion Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cortland: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Girard: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Howland: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

City of Hubbard: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Johnston Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Kinsman Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Lordstown: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Newton Falls: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Southington Township: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (at the Gazebo)

Warren: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. (parade from noon – 1 p.m. on Oct. 27)

MERCER COUNTY

Greene Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Hempfield Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Jackson Center Borough: Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Grove City: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Township: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

Millcreek Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Pine Township: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

Sandy Lake Borough: Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Sharpsville Borough: Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Shenango Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.