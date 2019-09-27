Halloween Trick or Treat times 2019

Are we missing something? Click here to submit a Trick or Treat time.
This list will be updated as more communities set their times.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
East Liverpool: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
East Palestine: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m. (parade to follow at 7:30 p.m.)
New Waterford: Oct. 26, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Perry Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Salem: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Washington Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Beaver Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Boardman: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Campbell: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Canfield: Oct.31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Jackson Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Lake Milton: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
New Middletown: Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m.
Sebring: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. (parade to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
Springfield: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Bazetta Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Champion Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Cortland: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Girard: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Howland: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
City of Hubbard: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Johnston Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinsman Township: Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Liberty Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Lordstown: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Newton Falls: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Southington Township: Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (at the Gazebo)
Warren: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. (parade from noon – 1 p.m. on Oct. 27)
MERCER COUNTY
Greene Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Hempfield Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Jackson Center Borough: Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Grove City: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.
Liberty Township: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.
Millcreek Township: Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Pine Township: Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.
Sandy Lake Borough: Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.
Sharpsville Borough: Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Shenango Township: Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.