Halloween and fall events 2020

(WKBN) – Are we missing something? Submit your Halloween or fall event to Reportit@wkbn.com.

This list will be updated through the fall and new events will be added.

Austintown Farmers Market

The Austintown Farmers Market will be having its annual Fall Market on September 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Austintown Township Park.

Boardman Rotary

Oktoberfest 2020 canceled

Cedar Point’s Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1

With current COVID-19 safety protocols in place, this outdoor street festival offers new and engaging ways to celebrate the season with Halloween decor, live entertainment, fall food and drink tasting, and Cedar Point’s world-famous rides and roller coasters. Guests can try foods like Vampire Chili Dogs and pumpkin spice funnel cakes, as well as craft beer and specialty drinks like Hocus Pocus Punch and Jack-o-Lantern Juice. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family with Monster Makeovers, trick-or-treat candy stations, crafts and games.

Cedar Point expects its traditional event HalloWeekends, including the Great Pumpkin Fest and Haunt, to return next year.

More information, including how to buy tickets

Columbiana Uncorked

Columbiana Uncorked will be October 3, from 5 – 10 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Columbiana’s heritage and sustainable tourism designed to contribute to the area’s economic growth. Advanced tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Fear Floats

Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Pymatuning Rentals, 1 Gibson St., Jamestown, Pa.

Reservations must be prepaid by Oct. 16.

The 6 p.m. launch on the two-mile trip will take approximately an hour-and-a-half. Along the way, you will encounter Clown Town, Hannibal Lecter’s Kitchen, the Baby Doll Factory, Zombie Camp and the Unforgettable Cemetery. The Upper Shenango Water Trail Spirits Rise. Bonfire to follow on the riverbank at the shop.

October 31 will be the grand finale night for adults only. There will be a costume contest and BYOB party. The event is limited.

Grimm Manor

The haunted house on Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna is canceled for the 2020 season. The Happy Valley Cemetery portion will be up as usual during the month of October for viewing. Actors will be in the cemetery Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 – 9 p.m. Visit the event’s Facebook page for updates.

Haunted Hollywood Musical Workshop

Maureen Collins will be hosting Easy Street’s wackiest online workshop yet, taking her classes on a virtual tour INSIDE some of Hollywood’s spookiest films! With the use of animated backgrounds, these fun-filled, age-appropriate classes will travel via time machine through old movies and spooky locations learning Halloween’s greatest hit songs and dances! She will also and assign fun weekly projects like carving pumpkins, applying creepy make-up and creating a costume! This Halloween is sure to be a THRILLER with songs from The Wizard of Oz, Scooby Doo, Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Young Frankenstein, Rocky Horror and The Nightmare Before Christmas just to name a few!

Hours

Saturdays, September 26 – October 31

Ages 3-5: 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Ages 6-8: 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Ages 9 & Up: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

The cost of the workshop is $75, which includes six weeks of classes, rehearsal materials and choreography links. Easy Street offers a sibling discount price of $50 for children of the same household. Registration forms are available at EasyStreetShows.com.

Huntington Bank Community Alley outdoor movies

There will be outdoor movie nights at Wean Park in the Huntington Bank Community Alley under the Market Street Bridge in Youngstown. Movies start at dusk:

September 20: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

September 27: Remember the Titans (2000)

October 4: Coco (2017)

October 11: Addams Family Values (1993)

Irons Mill Farmstead

Opening day is Saturday, September 12

252 Greenfield Rd., New Wilmington, PA

Guests can check out the region’s premier corn maze, pumpkin patch and fall fun experience. Social distancing will be maintained and cleaning procedures will be ramped up. Masks are required except for those with medical conditions. For a full list of farmstead events, visit their website.

Maze Craze

14070 State Route 165 (Woodworth Rd.), New Springfield

Beer and Wine Adventure, September 11 and 12 from 6 – 11 p.m. Tickets are $35 for ages 21 and over only.

The maze will be open September 18 through November 1. The theme this year is “A Christmas Carol,” and masks are mandatory inside and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Hours:

Friday: 5 p.m. – Midnight (Last ticket sold at 10 p.m.)

Saturday: 11 a.m. – Midnight (Last ticket sold at 10 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Last ticket sold at 7 p.m.)

Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds

October 2 – 31. Check the Facebook page for hours and announcements on COVID-19 safety procedures.

Rolling Acres Corn Maze

Opening day is September 11

The cost of tickets is $10, which includes the maze, hayride, mini golf, sling shot and many other activities and games. Masks are mandatory inside and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Hours

Friday 5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Schenley Haunt

1649 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown

A family-run front yard haunted house open during the last week of October each year. Free trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 this year. More information is on the event’s Facebook page.

Vineyards at Pine Lake Hallovine Scavenger Hunt

Get a group together (1-5 people in a group) and join The Vineyards at Pine Lake for its second Annual Hallovine Scavenger Hunt. As you adventure through the vines, be sure to sample up to 12 different wines. Be the first one back with a completed scavenger list to win a gift.

Tickets include 12 wine samples, the scavenger hunt, live music, a post-hunt bonfire and s’mores.

Hours

Sunday, October 11, with the hunt starting promptly at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, with the hunt starting promptly at 5 p.m.

**You must be at least 21 years old to participate**

For tickets, visit The Vineyards at Pine Lake’s website.

White House Fruit Farm

9249 State Route 62, Canfield

The fall gift barn and pumpkin pavilion will be open September 11 through October 31. For the safety of all and due to social gathering concerns, there will not be horse-drawn wagon rides, a kids’ play area, a petting zoo or live music.

Hours

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Youngstown Flea

The final two fleas of the year will be September 12 and October 3 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. next to the Covelli Centre on Front Street in Youngstown.

Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre concerts

Starting in mid-September through the beginning of October, there will be three concerts at the amphitheater:

September 19: Disco Inferno

September 26: Jazz in the Park All-Star Revue, presented by Jazz in the Park Youngstown, Inc.

October 3: 3-3-0 Show Live, presented by Loud 102.3

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:30. Limited capacity will be enforced and those attending must wear masks at all times. You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster.com.