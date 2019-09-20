Festival at YMCA in Youngstown to celebrate healthy living, giving back to community

The event, featuring entertainment and giveaways, will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A “Giving Back to the Community” festival will be held Saturday at the Central YMCA in Youngstown.

The aim of the event is to celebrate youth development and healthy living.

From noon to 6 p.m., there will be a bike giveaway, sponsored by City Kids Care. There will also be free haircuts sponsored by local barbers, music and entertainment by DJ Stan B on the Track, a bounce house, food and vendors.

There will also be a skin and nail care demonstration, sponsored by Nails by Binq, from 4 to 4:40 p.m.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will be in attendance, as well as Rick Shepas, the chief of physical development and athletics at Youngstown City Schools; and Tanisha Franklin, East High School’s athletic director.

The Central YMCA is located at 17 N. Champion Street.