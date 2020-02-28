Below is a list of dates and times for 2020 Easter egg hunts and events in the Valley.

We will add additional communities when dates and times become available.

Do you know of a public Easter egg hunt that isn’t listed below? Submit an Easter egg hunt event.

AUSTINTOWN

Victoria House Assisted Living and Memory Care

5295 Ashley Circle

Saturday, March 21

Easter brunch and egg hunt

10 a.m.: Egg hunts for 0-3 years old and 4-6 years old

10:30 a.m.: Brunch with the Easter Bunny

11 a.m.: Egg hunts for 7-9 years old and 10+

RSVP by calling 330-799-1711 to reserve your spot

Austintown Baptist Church

1180 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

You can pre-register here.

For ages 1-12 years, they have cookie decorating, egg coloring, coloring contests, games, prizes and more.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

Children ages 3-12 are invited to enjoy a short program on New Life in Jesus using a Butterfly theme. There will be games with candy filled eggs as prizes and a cookie decorating craft. Each child will receive a small gift bag and a snack.

Save time at the door and register by April 1, 2020 at the church’s website.

Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church

1944 S. Meridian Rd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

A community Easter Egg Hunt for children ages toddler – 12 years.

There will be a light snack, a presentation of the Easter Story and the egg hunt, which will be divided by age groups and directed to different areas for the hunt!

Each child will receive a bag with a devotional booklet.

There will be a drawing for 3 Easter Baskets.

BOARDMAN

Easter Petting Zoo at Boardman Park

Sunday, March 8, from 12-2 p.m.

Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman Poland Rd. at the Lariccia Family Community Center

Goats, bunnies, ducks and a pig will be at the park. Core Life Eatery will provide refreshments.

Price for residents is $35, while general admission is $37. The price includes a petting zoo, choice of ceramic bunny, duck or pig and two Easter Eggs.

Visit the park’s website for registration.

All Inclusive Egg Hunt

8025 South Ave, Boardman, OH 44512

Sunday, March 29, from 12:30-5 p.m.

Miss Dana’s Diamonds, Rulli Brothers and Elisa’s Entourage proudly present the all inclusive Easter egg hunt at Rulli Brothers in Boardman. The hunt for those with special needs is from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., while a hunt for all others is at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 and benefits The Walnut Grove/Easter Seals. You can buy tickets online.

BROOKFIELD

Church Easter Egg Hunt at Brookfield Schools

614 Bedford Rd. SE, Brookfield, OH 44438

Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 330-619-5067.

COLUMBIANA

Adult Easter Egg Scramble

Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Vineyards at Pine Lake

There will be two separate hunts times: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Hunt for eggs in the vineyards, rain or shine, and enjoy prizes from local vendors, a glass or wine, and an Easter egg hunt bag. Participants are guaranteed five eggs or more, if you’re lucky.

You must be 21 years or older to participate and advance registration is required.

To purchase tickets, visit the winery’s website.

HUBBARD

Easter Egg Coloring

Friday, April 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Magic Paintbrush, 205 North Main St.

Children can dye, color and decorate Easter eggs. The cost is $10 per dozen eggs. The Easter bunny will visit at 6 p.m.

HERMITAGE, PA.

Easter Bunny Lane at Kraynak’s

2525 E. State St., Hermitage, PA

Open now through Easter, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Enjoy Kraynak’s Easter Bunny Lane animatronics display, fun for everyone in the family.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Shenango Valley Mall

3303 E. State St., Hermitage, PA

Saturday, March 28, from 2-3 p.m.

Go to the Shenango Valley Mall for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rust City Church. The event boasts 50,000 Easter Eggs. The event will kick off in the mall by Door 2.

Tickets are $1 per child and can be purchased at the Shenango Valley Mall’s office or at Rust City Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, although advanced ticket sales are recommended. For ages 11 and younger.

For more information, visit eggsinthemall.com.

NEW CASTLE

New Castle Community Easter Egg Hunt

Washington Union Alliance Church, 2119 W. Washington St., New Castle, PA 16101

Friday, April 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

An annual tradition at WUAC – the community Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday. They’ll have lunch, games, prizes and lots of eggs!

NILES

Easter Egg Hunt at the Eastwood Mall

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446

Saturday, March 28, from 9-10 a.m.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rust City Church. Enter through the food court to participate.

Tickets are $1 per child and can be purchased at the Eastwood Mall’s information desk or at Rust City Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, although advanced ticket sales are recommended. For ages 11 and younger.

Easter Bunny Arrival at Eastwood Mall

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446

Saturday, March 21, from 12-1 p.m.

Bubble artist Dr. U.R. Awesome will be here to entertain you with his bubble show beginning at noon. At 1 p.m., the All Smiles Aboard Train will bring the Easter Bunny to the mall. Easter Bunny Photos will begin immediately after the arrival.

Niles Church of the Nazarene

1822 Niles Vienna Rd., Niles, Ohio 4446

Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

The event will kick off, rain or shine, and kids of all ages are welcome. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, call 330-652-0446.

PULASKI, PA.

Nova Cellars Adult & Kid Easter Egg Hunt

1474 State Route 208, Pulaski, PA 16143

Saturday, April 4, all day starting at 12 p.m.

Children’s egg hunts are from 12-12:30 p.m. for 4 and under, 12:30-1 p.m. for ages 5-9 and at 1 p.m. for children 10 and over.

The 21+ egg hunt starts at 5 p.m. and each $15 ticket includes one alcoholic beverage, Jello shots during the hunt and live music beginning at 7 p.m.

ROGERS

Rogers Community Egg Hunt

Rogers Community Auction and Flea Market, 45625 Old State Rte 154, Rogers, OH

Sunday, April 5, from 1-2:30 p.m.

This is a Free Community Egg Hunt, sponsored by Rogers Assembly of God, for children ages 2-12. Get here early for the petting zoo and photo op with The Easter Bunny. This event is sponsored/underwritten by Rogers Assembly of God.

SALEM

Salem Community Easter Egg Hunt

Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem Grange Rd, Salem, OH 44460

Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt for preschool through 6th grade children.

Special Prizes are available for the Golden Egg Finder in each age category and the Cookie & Punch Social will follow after the hunt.

Please call the church for more information at 330-332-4467.

Berkshire-Hathaway Home Services Northwood Realty Services Easter Egg Hunt

Waterworth Memorial Park 882 E. School St., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m.

Salem Parks and Recreation and Berkshire-Hathaway Home Services Northwood Realty Services are hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt.

SHARON, PA.

Easter Egg Splash

Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt in the Buhl Club pool! There will be food, prizes, a bounce house in the gymnasium, Easter activities in the Child Development Center and a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Check in is at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are $5 for youth members, $10 for non members and meal tickets, for children only, can be purchased for $3.00.

You can register at the front desk starting March 1, 2020.

VIENNA

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna, OH

Saturday, April 4, from noon – 4 p.m.

Photos with the Easter Bunny to benefit the AWL. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. There’s a minimum donation of $10 for a photo.