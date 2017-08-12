Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Community Events
Boardman Park fall events
Rich Center for Autism asking for community’s help with capital campaign
Enjoy Halloween activities this weekend at Mill Creek Park
Columbiana dads come together to make memories with their kids
Halloween Trick or Treat times 2017
More Community Events Headlines
Helicopter landing at Columbiana Street Fair streamed live on Facebook
Day 4 of Canfield Fair has Junior Fair animal judging, truck and tractor pull
Odd veggie barn popular stop at Canfield Fair
Wednesday marks Day One of Canfield Fair fun
Last minute details if you plan on going to Sunday’s Panerathon
Daybreak Nation on Location: 2017 Panerathon
Daybreak Nation on Location: Kicking off the football season at Champion
8 years and counting, Panerathon still raising money to help fight breast cancer
Classes and concerts: Everything you need to know for this week at YSU
Italian-American Festival brings culture to downtown Warren