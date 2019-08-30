Virtual Reality display at Canfield Fair highlights danger of texting and driving

This is the first time that AT&T has had the exhibit at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Virtual Reality display at the Canfield Fair aims to show fairgoers how dangerous it is to text and drive.

It includes stories about people who have been injured or killed in distracted-driving crashes.

“Nine out of 10 people admit to using their smartphones behind the wheel. It’s not just texting anymore. People are texting, they are even streaming videos. They are surfing on media, even checking email, and it’s creating an unsafe environment for themselves and others on the road,” said Christopher Wyche, of AT&T.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the Canfield Fair.