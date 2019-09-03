‘One of the best fairs around’: Sun sets on another year of the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday marked the last day of the 2019 Canfield Fair.

Labor Day has long been called the unofficial end of summer, and the Canfield Fair is a Labor Day weekend tradition in the Valley.

A large crowd went out to enjoy the beautiful weather, see the animals or get some fair food, one last time.

But overall, how did the fair do?

“One of the best fairs around, one of the biggest,” said fairgoer Taylor Pidgeon.

The people we talked to really enjoyed it this year, highlighting some of their favorite things to do at the fair.

“Mine is looking at equipment, looking at animals and getting some of the fair food that you really can’t get anywhere else,” Pidgeon said.

To watching the a cappella group Pentatonix.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is awesome!'” said fairgoer Brigit Rubin.

The numbers show that the 2019 Canfield Fair drew in a large crowd.

“We’re right now, coming into today, we’re 245,000. We’re 1,000 people ahead of last year’s fair,” said director of admissions Timm Schreiber.

Rubin said she even had the chance to meet people from different parts of the country.

“I’ve met some people from [Pennsylvania], some people from Alabama. So, we have a variety of people coming from all over,” she said.

Although the Pentatonix show got cut short due to storms, the weather was still described as comfortable.

“Usually it’s really hot out here but lately, it’s been cool and things have been pretty well, can’t complain, really,” Pidgeon said.

For the past six years, the fair has been accepting credit cards.

“We’re taking credit cards now at most of the gates and that’s been a significant change for us. The consumers have accepted that very well,” Schreiber said.

The fair hopes to beat last year’s attendance record.

“Today, we only need 50,000 to break 300,000 and beat last year’s number that we had and, as you can tell by attendance that is out here right now, we’re going to break 300,000,” Schreiber said.

By the end of the day Monday, fair officials said 54,961 people went on Labor Day, making the total amount of people who went to this year’s fair 304,472.

The record for the highest attendance count at the Canfield Fair was set back in 1979. Nearly 540,000 people showed up to, what was back then, just a five day fair.